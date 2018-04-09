Hawks' Peaster not the norm

It’s not often a freshman has a major effect on the Class 5A Central conference, but Madison Peaster isn’t your normal freshman.

Peaster, 6-1, 170 pounds, averaged 8 points, 5 assists and 2 steals per game for state runner-up Mills this season. He admits to having big eyes in the early part of the season, but he slowly gained confidence as the season progressed.

“I think it was like my third game, I was thinking, ‘Yeah I can do this,'” Peaster said. “So I have to show them who I am on the court and play great team ball and show myself, too.”

He split time with the 15-under and 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks in Real Deal in the Rock basketball tournament in Little Rock over the weekend. Peaster knows he’ll be on display in front of college coaches over the next months.

“When they see me, I just have to play my game and play as hard as I can like it’s my last game,” Peaster said.

Mills coach Raymond Cooper, who coached former Arkansas guard Darious Hall, has said Peaster has a chance to be the best he’s ever coached, while Hawks chairman Bill Ingram believes he’s a high-level Division 1 prospect when it’s all said and done.

Peaster believes he can live up to the hype Cooper and Ingram have voiced.

“I do, I really do,” he said. “When I get to my senior year, I hope to be a McDonald’s All-American. My favorite college is Kansas University and then hopefully make it to the NBA.”

His father played basketball for Iowa from 1990-1992 after starring at Sylvan Hills. He preaches good grades and hard work in the gym.

“Be in the gym every day working on my game getting up shots and be the best Madison I can be,” said Peaster of his father’s advice.

Peaster, who recorded a 40-inch vertical jump last summer during a camp, has the ability to play both guard spots.

“I’m a team player; I pass the ball, create for my teammates and score it when I need to,” he said.

Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis and others have inquired about Peaster.

“Coach Ingram said TCU checked on me, Florida State and SMU,” Peaster said.