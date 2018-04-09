Home / Latest News /
Hikers find body in North Little Rock park, police say
North Little Rock police say hikers in Emerald Park on Monday found a person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokesman with the North Little Rock Police Department, said Monday that authorities were dispatched to the park shortly after 1:45 p.m. She said police are investigating the death as a suicide, but it's unclear when the person died.
Cooper reported the body was found on a cliff area on the east side of Emerald Park. She said authorities have cleared the scene as of 3:40 p.m.
No further information was released.
