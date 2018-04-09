Hogs lose DL commitment

Defensive lineman Trevis Hopper became Arkansas Coach Chad Morris’ first commitment for the 2019 class on Feb. 24, and on Monday night he said he was no longer committed to the Hogs.

Hopper, 6-3, 268 of Memphis Central had picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

The Razorbacks now have two commitments for the 2019 class. The Hogs are expected to host at least five prospects for official visits this weekend.