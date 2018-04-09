3 people stabbed in Indiana attack

INDIANAPOLIS -- A knife-wielding man injured three people in an attack in downtown Indianapolis after being told to stop playing a siren on a bullhorn, authorities said Sunday.

Four people, including the suspect, were hospitalized after the attack Saturday afternoon on the American Legion Mall and outside the Central Library located across the street. Two were in critical condition and two in serious condition, Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

Gary Madison, 57, of Indianapolis faces three preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, jail records showed.

Taylor George told The Indianapolis Star she was with a group of family and friends, enjoying a sunny day, when the man rode up on a bicycle, got off and began playing a siren on a bullhorn. George said she and a female friend asked him to stop. She said her friend has epilepsy and worried the noise would trigger a seizure.

After being told to stop, the man immediately pulled out a knife and tried to stab her and her friend, George said.

Four men in her group rushed the suspect. After the fight, another member of the group held the suspect until police arrived, she said.

Horse trailer flips carrying illegals

SAN DIEGO -- A horse trailer carrying at least 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico, authorities said.

Several people inside the trailer were hurt in the crash Saturday near the town of Campo, with injuries described as moderate and minor. Six patients were hospitalized, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A witness told the California Highway Patrol that the two-axle trailer being hauled by a pickup began to fishtail and eventually tipped onto its right side along northbound Interstate 8.

After a search of the area authorities were able to round up most, if not all, involved, said Border Patrol Agent Eduardo Olmos. California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported 18 individuals, while Border Patrol said there were 19; the reason for the discrepancy wasn't immediately known.

Police shots fatal to carjack suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland police pursuit of a carjacking suspect ended with officers fatally shooting the man inside a homeless shelter, but authorities said Sunday that it was unclear if he was armed at the time.

While responding to a report of a crash Saturday night, Portland officers learned that a car involved had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day, said police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley.

Police found the man they believed to be the driver inside the nearby Cityteam Ministries Portland Shelter in southeast Portland. Police did not say what prompted officers to shoot.

A Section on 04/09/2018