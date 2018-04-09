Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 09, 2018, 2:19 p.m.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock, police say

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.


Little Rock police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Capitol View-Stifft Station neighborhood Monday morning.

Department spokesman Michael Ford said the individual was hit near the Arkansas School for the Deaf at 2400 W. Markham St.

Ford said the person had a bicycle, though he did not know whether the individual was riding or walking with it.

The pedestrian was not believed to be seriously injured, Ford said.

No further information was released.

