In bed when shots fired at Little Rock home, pair tell police; 8 bullet holes found

Little Rock police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a Little Rock home early Saturday, leaving eight bullet holes, police said.

Officers responded around 1:50 a.m. to a residence in the 6600 block of Tracy Avenue, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Two of the home's residents told authorities that they were awakened when seven or eight shots rung out, according to a report. When they realized what was happening, they reportedly dove off the bed and onto the floor.

A 54-year-old who lives at the home told officers he believes some friends of his nephew are responsible for the shooting. He said people came to the residence earlier in the day looking for his 45-year-old sister and told him that “they would come back and shoot up this place.”

His nephew has been accused of stealing a car from the people who threatened him, the 54-year-old told police.

Investigators noted that eight bullet holes were found on the outside of the home, and officers discovered two bullets inside the home. Officers also found eight shell casings in the road outside of the home.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said. No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

