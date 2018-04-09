Teen hurt in Little Rock drive-by shooting, authorities say; about a dozen shots reported

An 18-year-old Little Rock man hurt in a reported drive-by shooting Sunday night and his friend gave conflicting information about what happened, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to UAMS Medical Center in reference to a shooting report.

There, Matya Sisa said that he and some friends were preparing to go paint-balling when a white vehicle pulled up next to theirs on College Street and started shooting.

A 20-year-old Little Rock man described as Sisa's friend, meanwhile, said that he and Sisa had been picked up by some of his other friends and taken to a Kum and Go near the intersection of Chicot and Baseline roads.

As they started to leave and made a right turn out of the gas station, a maroon truck pulled in front of them and stopped, the friend told authorities.

A passenger in the vehicle’s back seat then began shooting, the report states. About a dozen shots were fired, and Sisa fell out a short time later, the 20-year-old said.

The driver of a white pickup stopped and took the Sisa and the friend to the hospital, police said. The teen, who was struck in his left thigh, had injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.