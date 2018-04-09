Police: Shooting at Little Rock apartment complex leaves 1 hurt

A shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex Monday left one person injured, according to a police spokesman.

The shooting occurred at the complex located at 7575 Cantrell Road, which is north of Ohio Street, said Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the city's Police Department. Dispatch records show officers were called to that address around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

Ford said the gunman had shot a female in the thigh in a possibly domestic-related incident.

He reported the shooter was in police custody. He said Monday evening that it was still to early to say if the shooter will be charged.

Crime scene tape blocked off a sizable swath of the parking lot at the apartment complex Monday evening. A woman at the scene identified herself as the mother of the shooter and waited outside the crime scene.