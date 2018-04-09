Riverfest unveils part of '18 lineup

Organizers of the Riverfest outdoor music festival in Little Rock have released a partial lineup of headliners.

Three more "major headliners" will be announced in the next couple of weeks, Riverfest event director Jack Daniels said Wednesday.

In February, Daniels said the entertainment lineup would lean "toward a country/classic rock theme" as well as "some well-known adult contemporary music."

The announced headliners so far are:

• Young the Giant

• Young Thug

• Kip Moore

• Highly Suspect

• Jamey Johnson

• Margo Price

• Echosmith

• Rachel Potter and the Steel Union band

• Levelle Davison

Riverfest's previous organizer, a nonprofit organization, announced the end of the long-running music and arts festival after the 2017 event, which marked its 40th anniversary.

But in February, Memphis-based Universal Fairs LLC said it had bought the rights to the Riverfest brand and planned to bring the three-day festival back on Memorial Day weekend. It brands the new version of the event as "RiverFest."

The festival is scheduled for May 25-27 along the Arkansas River.

