Scrivner a gem for Northside Grizzlies

SPRINGDALE — Players on teams with losing records often get overlooked, but not Jackson Scrivner.

Scrivner is a senior third baseman and team leader for Fort Smith Northside, which is 7-15 overall and 2-4 in 7A-Central Conference play. He signed last November to continue his baseball career at Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla.

Scrivner leads Northside in most offensive categories. Just as important, he continues to work hard and sets an example for other players on the team to follow.

“He doesn’t take any days off,” Northside coach Brian Fry said. “He’s always working in the evenings, on the weekends, and he’ll round up some teammates and get them to the cages. He has been voted team captain for two years by work ethic alone.”

Scrivner leads Northside with a .377 batting average that includes three doubles, a triple and 11 RBI. He’s scored 11 runs and has an on-base percentage of .485. He went 4 of 4 in a loss to Conway and 3-4 in a victory over Little Rock Central.

As a junior, Scrivner hit .325 and led the Grizzlies in saves. He’s now a mentor to a young Northside team that lists 13 sophomores on its roster.

“Scriv, he’s a big leader,” said pitcher Khaden Washington, a promising sophomore who struck out six in a 2-1 loss to Little Rock Catholic. “He keeps our heads up and makes sure we’re on top of it during the game.”

Scrivner embraces the leadership role, especially with a team that is still trying to learn how to win consistently.

“I think it’s important to set a good example on and off the field,” said Scrivner, who’s been a varsity player for three years at Northside. “I tell the young guys ‘you’re going to have bad games, it happens. But you’re going to have good games, too. You just have to trust the process.”

Northside has been stagnant in baseball for several years. But the Grizzlies beat rival Fort Smith Southside 3-2 last year when Scrivner earned the save.

“I wish I had a picture of him on the mound when that last out was recorded, because his emotions said it all,” Fry said. “But his best position is third base. He is fundamentally sound and he has the instincts that makes him a great infielder.”

Scrivner signed with Carl Albert State College after he led his American Legion team, Forsgren Sportsman, to a third-place finish in the state tournament. Scrivner also enjoys hunting and fishing and he was excited to make his first trip to Stuttgart last winter to hunt ducks.

“Anything outdoors, that’s what I love,” Scrivner said.

But baseball has long been has passion and he is thankful to have the opportunity to extend his career next season at the college level.

“It was very humbling for me to sign with Carl Albert,” Scrivner said. “It’s something I’ve been wanting to do since I was a kid. For me, I can’t take anything for granted or take any days off. I’ve got to keep going 100 percent every day.”

Jackson Scrivner

SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside

CLASS Senior

POSITION Third base, pitcher

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 160

BATS Right

THROWS Right

NOTABLE Leads Northside with a .377 batting average that includes three doubles, a triple, and 11 RBI. … Batted .325 as a junior and led the team in saves. … Enjoys hunting and finishing. … Signed last November to continue his baseball career at Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla.