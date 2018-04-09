Home / Latest News /
Arkansan accused of posting police officer's personal information to Facebook
This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.
A 25-year-old northeast Arkansas man has been arrested after posting a police officer's personal information online, authorities said.
On Thursday, the Poinsett County sheriff’s office received information that Quinnterio Montez Holman of Trumann had posted details of an “undercover conversation” to Facebook.
“The information included a picture of an officer and his family, which placed the officer, his family and others in danger,” the sheriff’s office said.
Holman was arrested later that day on three counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution, records show.
Holman remained at the Poinsett County jail as of Monday afternoon. His bail was set at $100,000 during a hearing Friday.
Authorities said more arrests may be possible as part of the ongoing investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansan accused of posting police officer's personal information to Facebook
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.