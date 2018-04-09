Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Friday's Games

Rogers Heritage 6, Fort Smith Northside 3

The War Eagles scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and go on to the nonconference win Friday at Veterans Park.

The War Eagles (3-12) scored three times on just one hit in the sixth. They were aided by two Northside errors, a walk and two hit batsman in the inning.

Montana Keenan went 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Logan Berens drove in two runs.

Jeb Brown picked up the complete-game victory, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Khaden Washington went 2-for-3 and Will Zuerker drove in two runs for the Grizzlies.

Bentonville West 10, Gravette 0

Dakota McDonald shut out Gravette on just one base hit, and West manufactured a pair of four-run outbursts to claim Friday's nonconference victory at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Maddox Thornton gave the Wolverines (12-6) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first and drove in a run with a second-inning single, while Roger Alexander drove in a run and stole home as part of a double steal to score another. Joey Aden made it 9-0 in the third when he belted a bases-loaded triple, then scored on Alexander's sacrifice fly.

McDonald struck out seven and threw 68 pitches over five innings. His bid for a no-hitter was blemished when Mason Dagley hit a two-out single in the fifth.

Greenland 20, Green Forest 5

The Pirates hammered out 16 hits and rolled over the Tigers in five innings on Friday.

Kendall Barton went 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice to pace Greenland (16-3). Four others added two hits each. Luke Osburn and Ethan Holte also drove in four runs each.

Antonio Alvarez picked up the win, allowing one earned run over three innings of work. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

FS Southside 11, LR Central 1

The Mavericks scored all the runs they needed in the first three innings.

Mac Moody dominated on the mound, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game win.

Mason Love and Jake Melton each homered for Southside. Braiden Partin was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Melton also drove in three runs.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Springdale Har-Ber 9, Van Buren 0

Gisselle Estrada had a hat trick and the Lady Wildcats played stellar defense in a shutout win against Van Burn on Friday in 7A-West action.

Estrada scored three goals for Har-Ber. Additional goals were scored by Megan LaMendola, DeSire Perez, Erica Orellano (2), Sydney Wyler and Faith Newgent.

Har-Ber led the match 6-0 at halftime.

PREP SOFTBALL

FS Southside 6, LR Central 0

Meliah Hunter scattered six hits and struck out seven as Southside blanked Little eRock Central on Friday.

Madi Conklin was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs for Southside. Hannah Hogue was also 2-for-4 with a double and Mackenzie Farrar was 2-for-2.

Cabot 11, FS Northside 0

Ashlyn Spears held Northside in check, allowing just four hits in a complete-game win.

Spears struck out five without a walk to earn the win.

Grace Neal was 4-for-4 two doubles, a home run and five RBIs for Cabot. Riley Walthall hit two triples and Leah Gerald was 2-for-3 along with Layne Smith.

Sydney Green was 3-for-3 for Northside.

Sports on 04/09/2018