Berlin plot foiled; 6 people detained

BERLIN — Six people were detained in connection with what police and prosecutors allege was a plan to carry out an attack on Berlin’s half-marathon Sunday, German authorities said. A police spokesman later said that no athletes or spectators had been in danger.

“There were isolated indications that those arrested, ages between 18 and 21 years, were participating in the preparation of a crime in connection with this event,” prosecutors and police wrote in a joint statement.

The German daily newspaper Die Welt first reported that police foiled a plot to attack race spectators and participants with knives.

The main suspect reportedly knew Anis Amri, a Tunisian who killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, Die Welt reported.

Pakistani tribes rail at security forces

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Thousands of people from Pakistan’s tribes rallied in the northwestern city of Peshawar demanding the release of scores of suspects being held by authorities on alleged links to militants.

The participants chanted against security forces and carried portraits of relatives they claim disappeared during military operations in recent years.

An estimated 15,000 people attended Sunday’s rally organized by the Movement for Protection of Pashtuns group.

In his speech, organizer Manzoor Pashteen said they are calling for the “right to live without fear.”

The group has become active since January, when police killed a 27-year-old aspiring model from the tribes, Naqeeb Ullah, in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

Hungary’s Orban, his party victors

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his “decisive” re-election victory and the supermajority in parliament his right-wing populist party appeared to have won Sunday were “an opportunity to defend Hungary.”

Critics said they feared Orban will use his third consecutive term and the Fidesz party’s two-thirds control of Hungary’s national legislature to intensify his attacks on migration and to strengthen his command of the country’s centralized power structure.

“We created the opportunity for ourselves to defend Hungary,” Orban told a crowd after his win. “A great battle is behind us. We have achieved a decisive victory.”

With 98.5 percent of the votes counted, Fidesz and its small ally, the Christian Democrat party, together had secured 133 of the 199 seats in parliament, the minimum needed for a two-thirds majority.

The right-wing nationalist Jobbik party placed second with 26 seats, while a Socialist-led, left-wing coalition came in third with 20 seats.

Orban won his fourth term overall. He first governed in 1998-2002 before returning to power in 2010.

A Section on 04/09/2018