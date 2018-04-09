STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: UALR falls to Georgia Southern; Georgia State beats ASU; UCA splits with Houston Baptist
This article was published today at 1:54 a.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 1, UALR 0
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (17-13, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) was held to four hits in a loss to Georgia Southern (16-15, 8-3) on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.
Seth Shuman (4-3) pitched a complete game, striking out eight while walking one.
James Gann, Matt Merino, Nick Perez and Riley Pittman each had a hit for UALR.
GEORGIA STATE 3, ARKANSAS STATE 2
Arkansas State University (11-16, 3-8) was swept by Georgia State (16-15, 5-6) in Atlanta.
Georgia State took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on Jack Thompson’s RBI double.
Panthers starter Jordan Lee (3-0) pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts and 4 walks.
Kyle MacDonald had a RBI single for the Red Wolves and Jeremy Brown hit a run-scoring double.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
HOUSTON BAPTIST 3-0, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 1-5
University of Central Arkansas right-hander Cody Davenport tossed a one-hit shutout in the second game of a doubleheader against Houston Baptist on Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway. UCA (18-13, 10-5 Southland Conference) won the second game 5-0. Houston Baptist (14-18, 7-5) earned a 3-1 victory in the first game.
Davenport (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and finished with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Rico Aguilar led the Bears with two RBI singles. Colby LeBlanc hit a RBI single while Keaton Presley and Dusty Wright each had a sacrifice fly.
In the first game, Houston Baptist’s Matthew McCollough struck out 10 batters. Presley had two hits to lead UCA.
Print Headline: STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: UALR falls to Georgia Southern; Georgia State beats ASU; UCA splits with Houston Baptist
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.