STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: UALR falls to Georgia Southern; Georgia State beats ASU; UCA splits with Houston Baptist

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 1, UALR 0

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (17-13, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) was held to four hits in a loss to Georgia Southern (16-15, 8-3) on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Seth Shuman (4-3) pitched a complete game, striking out eight while walking one.

James Gann, Matt Merino, Nick Perez and Riley Pittman each had a hit for UALR.

GEORGIA STATE 3, ARKANSAS STATE 2

Arkansas State University (11-16, 3-8) was swept by Georgia State (16-15, 5-6) in Atlanta.

Georgia State took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on Jack Thompson’s RBI double.

Panthers starter Jordan Lee (3-0) pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Kyle MacDonald had a RBI single for the Red Wolves and Jeremy Brown hit a run-scoring double.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

HOUSTON BAPTIST 3-0, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 1-5

University of Central Arkansas right-hander Cody Davenport tossed a one-hit shutout in the second game of a doubleheader against Houston Baptist on Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway. UCA (18-13, 10-5 Southland Conference) won the second game 5-0. Houston Baptist (14-18, 7-5) earned a 3-1 victory in the first game.

Davenport (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and finished with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Rico Aguilar led the Bears with two RBI singles. Colby LeBlanc hit a RBI single while Keaton Presley and Dusty Wright each had a sacrifice fly.

In the first game, Houston Baptist’s Matthew McCollough struck out 10 batters. Presley had two hits to lead UCA.