Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 09, 2018, 2:19 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

State ready to get started on $87.3M project to widen I-630; 8 lanes planned for busy section

By Noel Oman

This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.

file-workers-install-a-sign-along-interstate-630-in-this-december-2017-file-photo

PHOTO BY MITCHELL PE MASILUN

FILE — Workers install a sign along Interstate 630 in this December 2017 file photo.

A map showing the I-630 widening.

An $87.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in Little Rock will go forward after an Arkansas Department of Transportation review of the winning bid by Manhattan Road & Bridge Co. found no discrepancies.

“Everything looked good,” Danny Straessle, the agency spokesman, said Monday. “We’re ready to get the project started.”

The project will widen to eight lanes a 2.5-mile section between Baptist Health Medical Center and South University Avenue as well as replace the South Hughes Street overpass and bridges over South Rodney Parham Road and Rock Creek and install sound barriers for neighborhoods on the north side of the project.

The section now carries more than 100,000 vehicles daily, a number that is expected to climb to nearly 140,000 daily in 20 years.

The Manhattan firm, which has offices in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas, is expected to begin work in late May or early June and take about two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: State ready to get started on $87.3M project to widen I-630; 8 lanes planned for busy section

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... April 9, 2018 at 2:11 p.m.

Seems like a lot of money for 2.5 miles. I’m guessing that at both ends of this mod, I-630 is already 3 lanes per side.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online