SOFTBALL: Arkansas splits at South Carolina
This article was published today at 1:53 a.m.
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville split with South Carolina, winning the first game 4-0 before losing the second game, 6-2 in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday.
Mary Haff allowed one hit in the first game for Arkansas (29-8, 6-6 SEC). The Razorbacks scored all four runs in the first inning with Kayla Green, A.J. Belans and Loren Krzysko delivering RBI hits.
In the second game, South Carolina scored six runs in the sixth inning aided by two home runs.
Print Headline: State sports briefs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: SOFTBALL: Arkansas splits at South Carolina
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.