SOFTBALL: Arkansas splits at South Carolina

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville split with South Carolina, winning the first game 4-0 before losing the second game, 6-2 in Columbia, S.C. on Sunday.

Mary Haff allowed one hit in the first game for Arkansas (29-8, 6-6 SEC). The Razorbacks scored all four runs in the first inning with Kayla Green, A.J. Belans and Loren Krzysko delivering RBI hits.

In the second game, South Carolina scored six runs in the sixth inning aided by two home runs.