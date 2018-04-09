Travelers overcome rally in ninth inning

The Arkansas Travelers withstood a ninth-inning rally by the Corpus Christi Hooks to win 7-5 on Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 4,017 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas led 7-0 entering the ninth inning, but Corpus Christi made things interesting against Travs reliever Spencer Herrmann.

Myles Straw and Carmen Benedetti walked and moved to second and third on a passed ball. Yuli Gurriel's RBI single scored Straw to put the Hooks on the scoreboard, 7-1. Yordan Alvarez singled to right to score Benedetti to make it 7-2. Randy Cesar singled to center, scoring Gurriel to cut the lead to 7-3.

After Matt Walker replaced Herrmann, Nick Tanielu doubled to left-center field to score Alvarez and Cesar to pull the Hooks within 7-5. Jamie Ritchie and Ryne Birk grounded out to end the game.

The Travs led 1-0 after three innings, then Adam Law had a two-run double to score Seth Mejias-Brean and Dario Pizzano to make it 3-0 in the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, Mejias-Brean doubled to bring home Andrew Alpin for a 4-0 lead.

The Travs extended their lead to 7-0 in the sixth inning. Joseph Odom's RBI double scored Law to make it 5-0. After a single by Yonathan Mendoza and a strikeout by Braden Bishop, Alpin's two-run double stretched the lead to 7-0.

