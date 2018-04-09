Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 09, 2018, 12:06 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

University of Chicago countersues over withdrawn $100M gift

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:16 a.m.



CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is countersuing a benefactor that pledged a $100 million donation but wants to void the commitment.

The Thomas L. Pearson and The Pearson Family Foundation has asked a federal court in Oklahoma to void the deal and recoup the nearly $23 million already given to the university to establish The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts.

The foundation claims the university failed to live up to its promises.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the university made court filings last week to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the Pearsons can't prove the university violated any specific grant agreement obligations.

The university also filed a countersuit against the Pearsons for failing to pay the latest donation installment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: University of Chicago countersues over withdrawn $100M gift

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online