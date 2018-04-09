BASKETBALL

Hornets hire Kupchak

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has turned to a fellow former North Carolina Tar Heel with a strong NBA track record to help turn around his struggling franchise. Charlotte hired Mitch Kupchak as president of basketball operations and general manager Sunday, giving him full control of day-to-day operations. Jordan called Kupchak a “proven winner” in a statement. As a player and executive, Kupchak has been a part of 10 NBA championship teams. He won three as a player — one with the Washington Wizards (then the Bullets in 1978) and two with in Los Angeles Lakers in 1982 and 1985 — and seven as a Lakers executive. Kupchak, 63, replaces Rich Cho, who was fired earlier this season. Charlotte has failed to make the playoffs in three of its last four seasons. One of Kupchak’s first decisions will be whether or not to bring back Coach Steve Clifford, whose contract expires after the 2019 season. Kupchak brings more than 30 years of NBA front office experience to Charlotte, including 17 seasons as a general manager with the Lakers. Kupchak inherits a roster that includes two-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, aging center Dwight Howard and Nic Batum, but not much else to build around for the future and with few assets available to trade other than Walker. Kupchak played at North Carolina and was the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 1976 NBA draft.

TENNIS

Bertens takes Volvo title

Kiki Bertens felt fortunate to escape a tough semifinal match with a victory Sunday morning. She wasn’t going to let things get so tight later on in the biggest match of her career. Bertens of the Netherlands overpowered Germany’s Julia Goerges to cap a long, chilly Sunday at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, S.C., with a 6-2, 6-1 victory for her fifth career WTA title and third of the past 11 months. Bertens made it to the final by outlasting American Madison Keys as the WTA’s first clay-court event of the season had to double up on play after rain Saturday washed out most of the semifinals. Bertens, 26, was nearly ousted by Keys, saving a match point in the third set before prevailing in tiebreaker, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5). Preparing for Goerges several hours later, Bertens thought, “OK, you could already have lost this morning, so just give everything and try to go for it,” she said. “And yeah, now I’m here with the trophy.” Bertens, ranked 27th in the world, had won titles last May in Nuremberg, Germany and the Swiss Open against fields not nearly as loaded with top players as here. Bertens had gone 0-15 against top-20 opponents in 2018 entering Sunday before defeating Keys (ranked 14th) and Goerges (ranked 13th) in the space of about eight hours. Goerges figured to be the fresher finalist, needing only about 25 minutes to finish off her semi with Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, which was tied at 4-4 in the opening set Saturday before the rain came. But it was Bertens, ranked 27th in the world, who showed fire and drive on center court in the finals.

U.S. to Davis Cup semis

The United States is off to a perfect start in Davis Cup play this year, and the Americans now have to wait and see if they can continue this momentum when they play in the semifinals for the first time since 2012. Ryan Harrison had the honors Sunday wrapping up a 4-0 victory over Belgium in Nashville, Tenn., in essentially an exhibition match with the U.S. already clinching a semifinal berth against Croatia on Sept. 14-16. Harrison, ranked 54th in the world in singles, beat Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 6-4 in 65 minutes after the U.S. won the first three matches to improve to 5-0 all-time in Davis Cup play against Belgium. The current U.S. roster includes John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Harrison. Johnson was the only American not to play in the quarterfinals at Belmont University. Croatia advanced Sunday rather easily with Marin Cilic downing Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Spain needed all five matches to advance 3-2 to a semifinal against France. Rafael Nadal started the rally by beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, and David Ferrer clinched the quarterfinal for the Spaniards downing Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5. France advanced with a 3-1 victory over Italy as Lucas Pouille defeated Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-1, 7-6

(3), 6-3.

BASEBALL

Brewers’ Yelich to DL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with a right oblique injury, four days after one of their prized offseason acquisitions got hurt during a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The move was retroactive to Thursday. Right-hander Taylor Wiliams was recalled from Class AAA Colorado Springs to take Yelich’s roster spot. Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich reported soreness after hitting over the weekend. The outfielder, acquired from Miami, was hitting .385 with one home run and five RBI. Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, who returned to Brewers as a free agent after seven seasons in Kansas City, came to Milwaukee on back-to-back days in January. Stocked with outfield depth, Milwaukee can give more playing time to slugger Domingo Santana. Jesus Aguilar also could get more time at first base, too, with starter Eric Thames able to play the outfield. It has been a tough week with injuries for the Brewers, who placed All-Star closer Corey Knebel on the disabled list on Friday with a strained right hamstring. They added three new right-handed relievers over the weekend, with Adrian Houser called up from Class AA Biloxi to replace Knebel. On Saturday, J.J. Hoover’s contract was selected from Class AAA and starter Brandon Woodruff was optioned to Colorado Springs.

FOOTBALL

Smith held on bond

Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith is being held on $500,000 bail Sunday by the San Francisco Sherriff’s Department following another arrest. Smith, according to TMZ Sports, was arrested for violating conditions of his bail. At his arraignment Thursday, Smith faced three charges of violating a protective order. It was originally issued March 12 stemming from a March 3 domestic violence charge. He failed to appear in court on March 23. Smith’s fiancee, Shawna McKnight, issued the following statement to TMZ Sports: “Unfortunately through these circumstances Aldon and I are no longer together. Although it’s with a heavy heart I truly wish him the best and pray that he gets the help he needs, I will always have love for him but at this point I’m simply the victim in this ongoing case.” Under indefinite suspension by the NFL, Smith, 28, has not played since 2015. He was released by the Raiders after his most recent arrest.

MOTOR SPORTS

Vettel wins

Sebastian Vettel just held on to win a dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday in Sakhir, while his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen accidentally broke a team mechanic’s leg after a botched tire change cost him a podium spot. Lewis Hamilton profited from Ferrari’s mishap to finish third behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Both Red Bulls failed, with Max Verstappen retiring moments after Daniel Ricciardo, facilitating Hamilton’s transition from ninth on the grid to the podium. Bottas almost overtook Vettel on the last lap, but Vettel made a crucial blocking move and won by only 0.6 seconds. It was the four-time F1 champion’s 49th career victory on his 200th race start. Vettel also won the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago. He leads Hamilton by 17 points after two races.

Torrence wins Top Fuel final

Steve Torrence won the Top Fuel final Sunday in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Torrence piloted his dragster to a 3.771-second pass at 326.63 mph for the 18th victory of his career and second of the season. He beat No. 1 qualifier Tony Schumacher, three-time season champion Antron Brown and Doug Kalitta in the final round. J.R. Todd won in Funny Car, and Vincent Nobile topped the Pro Stock field. Todd ran a 4.041 at 317.05 for the 11th career victory. Jack Beckman was second, followed by Courtney Force and Tommy Johnson. Nobile also raced to his 11th career victory with a 6.690 at 206.80. He bested Deric Kramer, defending series champion Bo Butner and Chris McGaha in the final round.