Woman struck, killed chasing dog on Interstate 95
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:20 a.m.
STAFFORD, Va. — Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog was also struck and killed.
Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Katie M. Mason was driving south on I-95 on Saturday night near Stafford when her car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.
Mason's dog escaped. She chased after it in the southbound lanes and was struck by another car. Mason died at the scene. Her dog was also struck and killed.
