WWE bringing champion wrestlers to North Little Rock for Monday Night Raw event

WWE's Monday Night Raw is set to return to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena in June, the venue said Monday.

Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. June 11 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The event will feature Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Nia Jax and RAW women's champion Alexa Bliss. The program also was broadcast from North Little Rock in January 2017.

Also included on the June lineup (which is subject to change): RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Tickets range in price from $18 to $103 and can be purchased at the Verizon Arena box office or online.