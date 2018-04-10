Police: 60-year-old was 'in and out of consciousness' after beaten with cane in North Little Rock

One man to beat another with a cane Friday, leaving him with a severe head injury, a witness told the North Little Rock police.

About 5:30 p.m., officers were reportedly called to a home in the 1900 block of Crutcher Street, where a witness said she saw two men, ages 60 and 57, in a fight.

One man repeatedly struck the other in the head with a long walking cane, even as the 60-year-old tried to block his face, according to the report.

The victim came over to the witness ask for help, prompting her to call authorities, the woman said.

The 60-year-old had a severe head injury and appeared to be going "in and out of consciousness," police noted. While being transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the victim pointed to the residence and said "her baby daddy" but was unable to answer further questions from officers, according to the report.

Police spoke to a 50-year-old woman who reportedly said that she is in a relationship with the victim and that he and her child's father, the 57-year-old, had been in an ongoing altercation. She said she was not present during the beating but that the 57-year-old is "constantly jealous" of her significant other.

The 57-year-old was named as a suspect in the report but did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.