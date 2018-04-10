Home / Latest News /
Fired shots to stop son from attacking boyfriend with sledgehammer, 79-year-old tells North Little Rock police
Police say a 79-year-old woman shot at the ceiling of her North Little Rock home in an effort to stop her son from attacking her boyfriend with a sledgehammer.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, an officer responded to a home in the 300 block of East 18th Street in reference to a disturbance.
A 52-year-old victim said that his girlfriend’s son, 55-year-old Wendell Martin of North Little Rock, walked up to him with a sledgehammer and threatened to “bash [his] head in with it.”
In an effort to stop Martin, Martin’s 79-year-old mother then retrieved a revolver and fired three shots into the ceiling, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.
The gun was later taken to the Police Department “for safekeeping because Mitchell and the 52-year-old were intoxicated,” authorities noted.
Martin remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $7,500 bail, records show.
