Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 4:23 p.m.

Affidavit: Arkansan knowingly took teen to hotel where she would drink, have sex with adult

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.

An Arkansas man is accused of knowingly transporting a teenage girl to a hotel where she would use drugs and have sex with an adult, an affidavit released Tuesday states.

Matthew Steven Jones, 27, dropped off the 15-year-old victim at Park Inn, located at 1421 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro, on Jan. 31, 2017, according to the document.

Jones is the boyfriend of someone she knows, the teen said in an interview at the Northeast Arkansas Children's Advocacy Center that took place in January of this year.

The 15-year-old told authorities that Jones took her to the hotel knowing that she would be consuming alcohol, using drugs and having sex with an adult male there. She said she drank Hennessy and smoked marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The Jonesboro man was arrested Friday evening on a charge of permitting child abuse, records show. He was released from the Craighead County jail Monday afternoon.

