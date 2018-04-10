Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man, 21, killed in suspected shooting outside apartment complex
Authorities believe a man was fatally shot early Tuesday outside an Arkansas apartment complex.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that troopers are assisting in the investigation into the killing of Ja’Marius Raymon Lewis, 21, of Monticello.
Lewis' body was found shortly before 1 a.m. along a walkway at Turtle Creek Apartments on North Slemmons Street , police said.
Investigators suspect he was fatally shot in the area, the statement said, noting the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death.
No suspects were named in the statement, and no information on a possible motive has been released.
