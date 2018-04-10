Arkansas man killed in wreck involving Kenworth truck

A 47-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday involving a Kenworth truck, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, William Terry of Harrison was driving a 1996 Dodge east on U.S. 412 in Osage when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the westbound truck about 4:20 p.m.

Terry suffered fatal injuries, and the truck's driver — 55-year-old Ralph Dale Wilson of Aurora, Mo. — was hurt in the crash, the report states.

Authorities said the weather was clear and the Carroll County road was dry at the time of the collision.

At least 99 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.