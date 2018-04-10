Barford, Macon to play in Portsmouth event

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon have one more tournament to play together.

Barford and Macon, 6-3 guards who were Arkansas Razorbacks teammates the past two seasons, both will play in the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational this week.

The event, which has been played annually since 1953, features 64 college seniors working out and playing games in front of about 200 professional scouts, coaches and executives.

The 66th Portsmouth Invitational will be Wednesday through Saturday.

"A lot of big-name players have been there," Barford said Monday night after the Razorbacks' banquet. "I think there's going to be some great competition that'll be there this week. I'm just excited to play organized basketball again."

Barford and Macon shared Arkansas' offensive player of the year honor that was presented by the coaching staff Monday night.

"It's another great opportunity to showcase our talents and try to get our names out there one last time," Macon said of playing in the Portsmouth Invitational. "We're just chasing a dream.

Barford averaged 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior. Macon averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

"We've just got to play our games," Barford said of impressing at the Portsmouth Invitational. "Just keep doing what did during the season. Just be ourselves."

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 04/10/2018