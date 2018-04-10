BASEBALL: Vaughn powers ATU; Harding splits; UCA's Davenport earns honor

Vaughn powers ATU to doubleheader sweep

Mark Vaughn went a combined 8 for 9 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI as Arkansas Tech University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 16-3 and 10-8 on Monday in Durant, Okla.

Vaughn's RBI single drove in Riley Hickerson for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Wonder Boys (23-13, 16-8 GAC) to the victory in the second game.

Harding splits with East Central

Harding University split a pair of one-run games Monday with East Central in Ada, Okla., using a five-run sixth inning to win the first game 6-5 before East Central came from eight runs down to win the second 9-8.

With the first game tied 1-1 after five innings, Harding (20-18, 11-13 GAC) sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth to score five runs. The inning included 3 hits, 3 walks, 2 East Central errors and a wild pitch. Brendan Perrett and Nolan Fertig had RBI singles.

UCA's Davenport earns honor

University of Central Arkansas right-hander Cody Davenport was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after leading the Bears to a 5-0 victory over Houston Baptist on Sunday.

Davenport, a junior from Fayetteville, tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks to close out Sunday's doubleheader. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and improved to 3-1 on the season. Davenport struck out two in the ninth to close out the victory.