BASEBALL: Vaughn powers ATU; Harding splits; UCA's Davenport earns honor
This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.
Vaughn powers ATU to doubleheader sweep
Mark Vaughn went a combined 8 for 9 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI as Arkansas Tech University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 16-3 and 10-8 on Monday in Durant, Okla.
Vaughn's RBI single drove in Riley Hickerson for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Wonder Boys (23-13, 16-8 GAC) to the victory in the second game.
Harding splits with East Central
Harding University split a pair of one-run games Monday with East Central in Ada, Okla., using a five-run sixth inning to win the first game 6-5 before East Central came from eight runs down to win the second 9-8.
With the first game tied 1-1 after five innings, Harding (20-18, 11-13 GAC) sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth to score five runs. The inning included 3 hits, 3 walks, 2 East Central errors and a wild pitch. Brendan Perrett and Nolan Fertig had RBI singles.
UCA's Davenport earns honor
University of Central Arkansas right-hander Cody Davenport was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after leading the Bears to a 5-0 victory over Houston Baptist on Sunday.
Davenport, a junior from Fayetteville, tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks to close out Sunday's doubleheader. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and improved to 3-1 on the season. Davenport struck out two in the ninth to close out the victory.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: BASEBALL: Vaughn powers ATU; Harding splits; UCA's Davenport earns honor
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.