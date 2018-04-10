Big second inning propels Travelers

The Arkansas Travelers beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-3 on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock behind an insurmountable four-run second inning.

Second baseman Chris Mariscal led off the bottom of the second with a single, and the bases were loaded with no outs after first baseman Joey Curletta doubled and third baseman Adam Law walked.

Catcher Joe DeCarlo drove in two runs with a double to left field, and center fielder Braden Bishop drove in two more with a double to right.

Travs starting right-hander Nathan Bannister (1-0) earned the victory after pitching 5 innings with 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 walks and 1 strikeout.

The Travs (3-2) led 8-2 over Corpus Christi (2-3) by the end of the eighth inning, when two Arkansas runs came after a Hooks fielding error. Mariscal then drove in an unearned run with a single to left field.

Right-hander Darin Gillies picked up his first save of the season after he pitched the eighth and ninth innings while giving up one run and striking out two batters.

-- Brooks Kubena

