Bolton's 1st day far from ho-hum

WASHINGTON -- New national security adviser John Bolton took the helm of the National Security Council at a time of tumult on President Donald Trump's team and with a long to-do list awaiting him.

The U.S. military is bracing for a possible strike in Syria. Preparations for a high-risk North Korea summit are barreling forward. The White House staff is on edge, unsure who will be fired next, and when. And the national security team is holding its breath to see whether their new leader will be a shock to the system.

If Bolton had any first-day jitters, he had little time to indulge them. Although Bolton didn't formally start until Monday, he was spotted entering the White House over the weekend, carrying an umbrella as he strolled down the driveway toward the West Wing on a rainy Saturday.

And on Monday, he appeared at his first Cabinet meeting, where Trump talked up his coming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, chided China for taking advantage of the United States and condemned the "atrocious" chemical attack in Syria that has him considering retaliation. Bolton didn't speak but was seated prominently behind Trump as reporters were briefly allowed into the meeting.

"I think he's going to be a fantastic representative of our team," Trump said later in the day. He pointed out the fact that Bolton was starting in the midst of an urgent situation with Syria, adding: "Interesting day."

Bolton's past statements in public jobs and as a Fox News commentator follow him into the job. At the White House press briefing Monday, spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about a comment Bolton made in 2013 on Fox and Friends -- he said he would have opposed an authorization to use force in Syria.

"The point of view that matters most here at the White House, as you well know, is the president's," Sanders replied.

Apprehension outside the White House about Bolton's influence has been matched by hand-wringing in the West Wing about whose fortunes will rise and fall as the new national security adviser takes charge.

Even before Bolton started, rumors were circulating about potential exits on the national security team. The night before Bolton started, the White House said National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton would be departing, a high-profile public face of the team. The White House said Trump thanked Anton for his service, but his departure marked another moment of upheaval in an administration marked by in-fighting and departures.

Although it's unclear whether Bolton will "clean house," two U.S officials and two outside advisers to the administration said that the White House has been considering a significant staff shake-up in the part of the council that handles the Middle East. That comes as Trump prepares for a key decision next month on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, the 2015 accord that Bolton has long derided.

In the weeks since being named to the post, Bolton has quietly sought to calm concerns that he would push a more militaristic, hawkish approach on the president, considering his previously expressed support for pre-emptive military action against North Korea and regime change in Iran.

Bolton privately told some foreign embassies and influential foreign policy experts that he planned to approach the job more like a traffic cop, guiding a decision-making process in which the president can hear competing views, said individuals familiar with those conversations who weren't authorized to discuss them and requested anonymity.

