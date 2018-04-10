Florida governor will seek Senate seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Setting the stage for an expensive race that could help decide control of the Senate, Republican Gov. Rick Scott announced Monday that he's running to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat.

Scott, a friend and ally of President Donald Trump who is being term-limited out of office after eight years as governor, said he's now aiming for the Senate because "career politicians" have created gridlock and dysfunction in the federal government.

"Washington is a disaster," said Scott, who called for congressional term limits during his brief campaign kickoff at an Orlando construction company. "We shouldn't be sending the same kind of people to Washington."

Scott's entry poses a formidable challenge to Nelson, who has not had a serious challenge since winning his first term in 2000. Nelson, a former NASA astronaut, was re-elected in 2006 and 2012. Scott is a multimillionaire businessman whose popularity has climbed during his final months in office, despite his sometimes rocky relationship with the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.

Arizona Guard going to Mexico border

PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday that 338 members of the state's National Guard are being sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to support President Donald Trump's call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal aliens.

More of the state's Guard members will be deployed today, but Ducey, a Republican, did not say how many.

Ducey said the manpower is needed to stop "the flow of criminals, narcotics, weapons and ammunition that is being trafficked into our state."

The Arizona troops were being sent after Texas announced Friday it would send 1,000 guardsmen, and helicopters took the first of those soldiers to the border.

Last week, Trump said he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the southwestern border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress.

A Defense Department memo said the National Guard members will not perform law enforcement functions or "interact with migrants or other persons detained" without the approval of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

New Mexico's Republican governor, Susana Martinez, has said her state would take part in the operation but no announcement has been made on deployment. California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, has not said if his state's Guard members will participate.

Oklahoma delays tests linked to funds

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma school districts spent Monday trying to figure out how to meet a requirement to conduct standardized tests for students to receive federal funds while many teachers and students are not in the classroom during a strike of educators.

Schools in many districts remained closed for the start of a second week as thousands of educators and their supporters again packed the Capitol seeking more funding for public schools. For many of those schools, the required exams were scheduled to begin this week but had to be delayed because teachers didn't show up for work.

"It may affect the test scores, but getting funding for our schools is important," said Heather England, the testing coordinator for Peary Elementary School in Tulsa. "It's about the future of our entire public education system."

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced plans to extend testing deadlines for at least one week. Schools now have until April 27 to do assessments for grades 3-8.

Abortion clinic widens court challenge

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi's only abortion clinic is expanding its challenge of a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

The Jackson Women's Health Organization filed papers Monday asking a federal court to block state restrictions that have been the law for years. They include a requirement that all abortions must be done by a physician and a 24-hour waiting period that requires a woman to make two trips to the clinic -- one for counseling and one to have the abortion.

The 15-week ban is the most restrictive abortion law in the United States, and the clinic sued the state hours after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it into law March 19. A federal judge put it on hold the next day. The clinic argues that the 15-week ban is unconstitutional because it prohibits abortion about eight weeks before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

A Section on 04/10/2018