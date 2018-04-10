Camera concealed in cabin at Arkansas camp; man held

A former director at a Christian camp in Arkansas faces a single count of video voyeurism after a hidden camera was found in a cabin, authorities said.

Camp Wyldewood said in a statement Sunday night that it took "immediate action" after learning of the accusations against Robert Powell, 45, and fired him. Camp Wyldewood is as a year-round Christian camp and retreat center on more than 300 acres just north of Searcy in White County.

The White County sheriff's office said Monday afternoon that detectives were called to the camp Friday to investigate a suspicious device found inside a cabin on the property where a tenant was living.

Authorities determined the device was a camera set to record video, according to the statement. Investigators contacted Powell, who said he concealed the camera in the cabin with the intent to film a woman, a news release said.

The woman said she had no knowledge of the camera. No other recording devices were found at the camp.

Camp officials said the crime was not related to camp activities, retreats or group rentals.

Camp Wyldewood said it is "deeply saddened by the events that have transpired" and will "make every effort to ensure our facilities are safe and secure for all."

Powell remained at the White County jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 5.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of Arkansas Online.

Metro on 04/10/2018