Controversial Reed a household name now

Never in more than 40 years of covering the world of perspiring arts has it been witnessed that a winner of anything was as disliked as Patrick Reed, the 27-year-old who apparently was kicked out of the University of Georgia after one year because his teammates didn't like or trust him.

When he approached the 18th and final hole of the Masters on Sunday, needing just two putts to earn the coveted green jacket, the applause was courteous but not enthusiastic.

All sorts of stories are emerging about his tumultuous year as a Bulldog, his parents not being invited to his wedding and watching the Masters from their home in Augusta, Ga., a few miles from the course. The estrangement apparently goes back to 2012.

There are stories about players not liking his outrageous temper. His wife, Justine, is four years older than him and was his caddie until she became pregnant, but nothing bad has been written about her.

Usually winners of the Masters are glorified and put on a pedestal.

Not Reed, but he earned the victory and a place in the record book with his complete golf game.

Still, there are some really interesting stories coming out about him, and most are not favorable. However, if he continues to play like he did this past weekend -- and it wasn't his first win on the PGA Tour -- he's going to get a lot of publicity.

As hard as it is to believe, the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame turns 20 on May 24. In lieu of a birthday party, the hall of fame is throwing a banquet, its first ever, to celebrate more than 200 who have been honored.

That's men, women and every past inductee, as well as this year's class, who will receive a commemorative ring.

The banquet is at the Benton Event Center, and the reception is 6 p.m. with dinner and a ceremony at 7 p.m. The price is $25 in advance and space is very limited. Tickets can be purchased and more information is available at Arsoftballhalloffame.com.

More than half the tickets already have been purchased.

This will be a time to celebrate and also to induct the latest class of deserving players.

The women's division inductees are Brenda Adams, Kevin House, Scott Knight, Perry Morgan, Justine Rial, Kerry Richison and Tabitha Hulsey Smith.

The men's division inductees are Jeff Hardcastle, Charles Lemley, Doug and Mike Lowrey (first father-son inductees in same class), Bill McLeod, Tom Martin and Darrell Rhodes.

Again, the banquet is more than half sold already, so anyone wanting a table ($250 for 10) or $25 tickets should make a hard move on this line-drive today.

The Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks won the 17-under Real Deal in the Rock, and now Johnson is sitting in unfamiliar territory as he has a chance to add an NBA championship to his resume.

Earlier this season, Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Sacramento Kings, then released before signing with the Houston Rockets, the team with the best record in the NBA. While everyone talks about Golden State and Cleveland, it is the Rockets who stand at 64-16 and have a home-court advantage when the playoffs start.

Johnson has played for seven teams in his 17-year career -- and he's signed two max contracts -- but this is by far his best shot to earn a ring.

Johnson is playing 22 minutes off the bench for the Rockets and averaging six points a game -- which is good when you look at all the scorers on the team -- and three rebounds. More importantly, he turns the ball over about as often as the Houston Astros win a World Series.

