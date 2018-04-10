GOLF: UCA men tied for eighth; Arkansas Tech's Piddon tied for first

UCA men tied for eighth

The University of Central Arkansas men's team is tied for eighth place after one round of the Missouri Tiger Invitational at The Club of Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

The Bears shot 293 and are tied with Seattle University. Host Missouri leads the field at 275, followed by Kansas State (281) and Missouri State (282).

UCA freshman Miles Smith shot even-par 72 and is tied for 20th overall. Juniors Luis Obiols and Lewis George are tied for 27th, both shooting 73. Senior Rodrigo Rivas shot 75 and is tied for 46th, and junior Mason Keller is tied for 88th (80).

Tech's Piddon tied for first

Peerada Piddon carded an opening-round 74 (+2) to sit in a four-way tie for first place, while the Arkansas Tech University women fired an opening-round 308 to sit seven strokes behind opening-round leader Southwestern Oklahoma after the first day of the Central Region Spring Preview at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Mo.

Piddon is tied for the lead with Shi Qing Ong of Missouri Western, Marla Souvannsing of Central Oklahoma and Elin Wahlin of Southwestern Oklahoma.

Senior Avery Struck's first-round 75 puts her one stroke behind the pace, while Pia Nunbhakdi is close behind after her opening-round 79 (+7). Allie Weiner (80, +8) and Holly Standing (81, +9) round out the team scores, while Makenzie Douglas turned in an opening-round 81 and Hanna Haltom fired an opening-round 83 playing as individuals.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/10/2018