In study, state's black-white gap widening on test scores

Arkansas' students showed a widening black-white achievement gap in fourth- and eighth-grade math and in fourth-grade reading on the 2017 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a test known as the Nation's Report Card.

But the black-white achievement gap in eighth-grade reading between 2015 and 2017 narrowed slightly.

Overall, the state's fourth-and eighth-graders in 2017 earned average math and reading numerical scores that were about the same as scores earned in 2015 on the tests, according to the results released today.

Arkansas' results in 2017 continued to lag behind national averages, which themselves were stagnant between 2015 and 2017 except for a gain in eighth-grade reading.

The national assessment scores are also reported in terms of the percentages of students scoring at basic, proficient and advanced levels, with "proficient" indicating competency over challenging subject matter and the ability to apply knowledge to real-world situations.

The percentages of Arkansas students scoring at proficient or better on the tests ranged from 25 percent to no higher than 33 percent, depending on the grade and test subject, meaning that only one-fourth to one-third of the test-takers scored at desired levels.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress is given every other year to a representative sample of students in all of the 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and U.S. Department of Defense schools. It is called the largest continuing and representative study of what American students know and can do.

A total of 4,600 Arkansas public school fourth-graders and 4,700 eighth-graders in 244 schools took the tests in early 2017. The 2017 administration of the test marked the first in which most students across the country took the tests on electronic tablets.

Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key said the 2017 results for the Natural State show there is work to be done if the state is to meet its goals of leading the nation in student-focused education and ensuring that every student graduates ready for college, career and community engagement.

"It's not surprising where we are because the initiatives we have put in place -- many of the things we have been developing -- are not going to be reflected in this NAEP administration," Key said, pointing to the Arkansas Reading Initiative for Student Excellence, announced in January 2017, and the implementation this fall of Arkansas' Every Student Succeeds Act Plan.

"I anticipate our 2019 scores reflecting these initiatives," he added. "With ESSA," he said, referring to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, "we will see an increased focus on strong academic standards, parent and community engagement and equitable access to highly effective teachers. It's an exciting time for education in Arkansas."

Arkansas' fourth-graders earned an average score of 234 on the national assessment in math, which was down one point when compared with the 2015 administration of the test and down six points from the high of 240 in 2013. The scores are on a scale of zero to 500.

In eighth-grade math, the Arkansas score of 274 was down a point from the 2015 average score and down five points from a high of 279 in 2011.

In fourth-grade reading, the average score for Arkansas test-takers was 216, which was down two points from 2015. The eighth-grade reading score was up one point to 260 in 2017.

None of the point changes between the 2015 and 2017 scores in Arkansas are statistically significant, according to the National Center for Education Statistics office, which administers the test.

ACHIEVEMENT GAP

Arkansas was one of four states where the achievement gap widened between white and black fourth-graders in math. White students earned an average score of 240 in math -- same as in 2015. But the average scores of black fourth-graders fell from 221 to 214, resulting in a gap that grew from 19 to 26 points. Nationally, there is a 25-point gap between black and white fourth grade math test-takers.

White eighth-graders had a score of 282 in math, compared with 248 for black students, which was down from 255 in 2015, resulting in a gap of 33 points. That mirrors the national black-white gap for eighth-grade math. Hispanic students' average score of 267 was down from 269 in 2015 and 274 in 2013.

In reading, white fourth-graders held steady at 224 in 2017. Black students' average score fell from 202 to 198, resulting in a 25-point gap. Hispanic students' scores held steady at 210 since 2015.

White eighth- graders had a reading score of 266 in both 2015 and 2017. Black eighth-grade test-takers showed a gain from 238 to 241 in 2017. Hispanic students held steady at 255 in those years.

NATIONAL RESULTS

Nationally, the average reading score for eighth-graders increased between 2015 and 2017. It was the only area to show a significant change, as the average reading score for fourth-graders and the average math scores for fourth- and eighth-graders were unchanged.

"I'm pleased that eighth-grade reading scores improved slightly but remain disappointed that only about one-third of America's fourth- and eighth-grade students read at the NAEP proficient level," said former Michigan Gov. John Engler, the chairman of the National Assessment Governing Board in a news release about the results. "We are seeing troubling gaps between the highest- and lowest-performing students. We must do better for all children."

The 26-member governing board was created in 1988 to set policy for the national assessment.

In eighth-grade reading, the average score in 2017 was 267, an increase of one point from 2015 and seven points since the reading assessment was first administered in 1992.

In fourth-grade reading, the national average score was 222 on a scale of zero to 500. That was not significantly different from the score in 2015 but five points higher than in 1992.

In fourth-grade mathematics, the national average score in 2017 was 240, which was the same as in 2015, and 27 points higher than the result in 1990.

In eighth-grade mathematics, the average score in 2017 was 283, which was not significantly different from 2015.

PROFICIENCY

Nationally, 40 percent of fourth-graders scored at proficient or advanced levels in math, as did 33 percent of Arkansas fourth-grade test-takers. In eighth grade, 33 percent of students nationally scored at proficient or advanced levels in math, as did 25 percent of Arkansas test-takers.

In reading, 35 percent of fourth-graders nationally and 31 percent in Arkansas scored at proficient or better. In eighth grade reading, 35 percent of test-takers nationally and 29 percent of Arkansas test-takers scored at proficient or better levels.

Advanced represents superior performance beyond proficient. A performance at the basic level signifies partial mastery of the knowledge and skills being tested.

The National Center for Education Statistics, within the Institute of Education Sciences, administers the assessment as part of its responsibilities to collect and analyze data related to education in the U.S. and other nations.

A Section on 04/10/2018