• Tammy Duckworth, 50, a veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War and a Democrat who represents Illinois in the U.S. Senate, has given birth to a baby girl, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

• Pope Francis, in a document released Monday by the Vatican, called for ordinary Catholics to live holy lives in whatever they do, stressing that "saints next door" are more pleasing to God than religious elites who insist on perfect adherence to rules and doctrine.

• Cindy Hyde-Smith, 58, a Republican, was sworn in Monday as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate, filling the seat held by fellow Republican Thad Cochran, 80, who resigned on April 1 over health concerns.

• Mickey Munday, 72, a former drug smuggler who flew loads for Colombian cartels during the 1980s, was sentenced by a federal judge in Miami to 12 years in prison after being convicted of transporting and hiding vehicles for an auto theft ring.

• Prince Harry, and American Meghan Markle, are asking that people who want to give the couple a wedding gift instead make a donation to one of seven charities that "represent a range of issues that they are passionate about," Kensington Palace announced.

• Diamonte Beasley, 20, fled from police who tried to pull him over in Kenner, La., resulting in a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a mailbox, jumped out of the car and was captured hiding on the roof of a nearby home.

• Yoshitane Yamasaki, 73, was arrested for keeping his 42-year-old disabled son locked in a small wooden cage for more than 20 years, telling authorities that he began confining his son when he became violent years ago, police in Japan's Hyogo prefecture said.

• Kesely Ingram, 44, accused of stabbing the manager who fired him from a restaurant in Duluth, Ga., where he had worked for about 10 years, turned himself in to police and now faces aggravated assault and battery charges.

• Jeff Williamson, spokesman for the Orange County, Fla., sheriff's office, said 11 people were hurt fleeing from what they thought was gunfire at the Florida Mall near Orlando which turned out to be noise from firecrackers set off by thieves as they stole a watch from a mall jewelry store.

