Little Rock plans meetings to discuss street, drainage projects

The city of Little Rock will start meetings this week in its seven wards to discuss planned street and drainage projects in each area.

Public Works officials have proposed infrastructure projects in 2019 through 2021, to be completed with funding from a dedicated portion of a 2011 tax approved by voters.

Two three-year cycles of projects have already taken place. Work has been completed in each ward, and the city sought input from residents on what projects to fund.

The coming meetings are a way to let citizens know which projects have been chosen for the next and last round of funding and to seek input on whether the projects are still a priority for the neighborhoods.

The first meeting is for Ward 3 residents. It will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Hall High School Media Center, 6700 H Street.

The remaining meetings — all of which will start at 6 p.m. — are as follows:

• April 16 — Ward 2, Southwest Community Center, 6401 W. Baseline Road.

• April 23 — Ward 4, Pankey Center, 13700 Cantrell Road.

• April 26 — Ward 5, Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway.

• April 27 — Ward 1, Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.

• April 30 — Ward 7, Henderson United Methodist Church, 13000 W. Baseline Road.

• May 7 — Ward 6, Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St.