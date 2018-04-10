Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 2:30 p.m.

Little Rock police officer recognized for paying for hotel room for homeless woman, 2 children

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 2:02 p.m.

little-rock-police-officer-stephen-henry-left-is-shown-sunday-april-8-2018-receiving-a-letter-of-commendation-from-sgt-christopher-bonds-for-providing-funds-for-a-hotel-room-to-a-woman-who-was-homeless-and-her-two-children-in-march

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Little Rock police officer Stephen Henry, left, is shown Sunday, April 8, 2018, receiving a letter of commendation from Sgt. Christopher Bonds, for providing funds for a hotel room to a woman who was homeless and her two children in March.

A Little Rock police officer was recognized Sunday for helping a woman and her two children secure a place to stay on a cold March night, the department said.

Officer Stephen Henry, 25, said he was responding to a family disturbance and saw that the woman's brother had kicked her and her two children out of the house.

About an hour after Henry and his partner dropped them off at a hotel, he told Arkansas Online, the woman called asking for help, admitting that she didn't have money to pay for a room.

The woman said she had called a nearby shelter that told her she could stay there the next night, according to Henry. In the meantime, she was on the street corner and the children had school the next morning, so the officer came back and paid for the room.

"It was pretty cold that night, and I saw that she had the two kids, so that's why I did it," Henry said.

Sgt. Christopher Bonds presented Henry with a letter of commendation from the department Sunday.

