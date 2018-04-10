Suspect in months-ago North Little Rock homicide extradited from Pennsylvania

Authorities say a man charged with capital murder in a North Little Rock homicide earlier this year has been brought back to Arkansas.

David Bell, 27, was booked into the Pulaski County jail Thursday records show. He also faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property as well as three counts of failure to appear.

Bell is one of three people accused in the Jan. 23 killing of 33-year-old Zechariah Jones at a residence in the 4100 block of Pike Avenue.

On March 7, Bell was arrested in Pennsylvania after weeks spent hiding out in Harrisburg, Pa. He was held at the Dauphin County jail until being extradited to Little Rock.

Braylon Winston, 19, and Jonathan Hall, 17, were arrested Jan. 31 on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in his death.

All three suspects remained jailed in Pulaski County as of Tuesday morning. They were being held without bail.