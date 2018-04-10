CARDINALS

Holland activated

ST. LOUIS — Greg Holland made his debut as the new closer for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

The Cardinals recalled Holland from the minors in time for Monday night’s game against Milwaukee, and the All-Star right hander said he was ready to pitch.

“Yep, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t,” Holland said. “I’m healthy. I feel good. At this point it’s kind of like opening day for me. I’m just trying to stay even keeled, but once I get out there for the first time and get in a game it’s going to be pretty normal.”

Holland walked four and gave up a run in 1/3 of an inning to take the loss in Monday’s 5-4 loss.

The 32-year-old Holland tied for the NL lead with 41 saves for Colorado last season, then signed as a free agent with St. Louis on opening day. He pitched two games for Class A Palm Beach, with a scoreless relief appearance and a start in which he allowed one run on two hits in one inning.

To make room for Holland, St. Louis optioned right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers to Class AAA Memphis.

Holland spent his first six seasons in the majors with Kansas City. He missed the 2016 season because of Tommy John surgery, then returned with the Rockies last year and was an All-Star for the third time and tied the Colorado record for saves in a season.

CUBS

Back sidelines Rizzo

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day disabled list with back discomfort, retroactive to April 6.

Rizzo has been nagged by back discomfort since April 2 at Cincinnati and tried to play through the stiffness until his back tightened up Friday. Rizzo, a three-time NL All-Star, is hitting .107 (3-for-28) so far this season. By putting Rizzo on the DL now, the Cubs can make a corresponding move before today’s game and be at full strength.

RED SOX

Bogaerts going on DL

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is going on the 10-day disabled list because of a cracked bone in his left ankle. Boston says an MRI confirmed the injury on Monday, a day after he was hurt. The injury is a non-displaced fracture and won’t require surgery. He is expected to miss 10-to-14 days.

Bogaerts, a 2016 AL All-Star, left Sunday’s 8-7 victory over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning after injuring his ankle while sliding into the Rays dugout. He was covering third base and chasing his own mishandling of a ball relayed by left fielder J.D. Martinez.

Boston says it will recall infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Class AAA Pawtucket.

In addition, left-hander Drew Pomeranz’s injury rehabilitation assignment is being transferred from Pawtucket to Double-A Portland as he comes back from a left forearm flexor strain.

ANGELS

Ramirez out for season

ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher J.C. Ramirez’s season is over after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

Ramirez was pulled after struggling through two innings Saturday in a loss to Oakland.

“It’s a shame,” Manager Mike Scioscia said. “It definitely knocks the wind out of you when you see a guy who’s worked as hard as he has.”

Ramirez, 29, was converted into a starter a year ago and had a record of 11-10 in 147 1/3 innings. He didn’t pitch after Aug. 19 because of discomfort that originally was described as forearm irritation. Ramirez eventually was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and treated with a stem-cell injection.

He pitched through spring training and one regular-season start, reporting no issues until feeling tightness in his forearm while warming up Saturday.

ORIOLES

Top prospect added to bullpen

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have recalled 2013 first-round pick Hunter Harvey from Class AA Bowie to bolster their weary bullpen.

Harvey, the son of former big league pitcher Bryan Harvey, has never pitched above Class A. The 23-year-old right-hander missed the 2015 season with an arm injury and had Tommy John surgery in July 2016.

Harvey pitched a 18 2/3 innings last season for three low-level minor league teams.

Baltimore’s top pitching prospect arrived Monday after the Orioles played extra-inning games against the Yankees on Friday and Sunday. He replaces lefty Tanner Scott, who pitched Sunday and was optioned to Class AAA Norfolk. Manager Buck Showalter said Harvey “provides the only right-handed length that we have at this point.”