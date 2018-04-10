Noland committed

Arkansas quarterback and pitcher signee Connor Noland notified all Major League Baseball teams Monday he was 100 percent committed to playing football and baseball at Arkansas.

In an email to the teams, Noland said he planned to be in Fayetteville in late May to attend classes and begin his lifelong dream of being a Razorback. He was a candidate to be drafted in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft that begins June 4.

A right-handed pitcher, he was 7-2 with a 0.48 ERA for Greenwood while allowing 4 earned runs and striking out 84 batters in 58 innings as a junior. He also hit .340 with 2 home runs, 9 doubles and 26 RBI.

Noland, 6-3, 208, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, inked with the football Hogs over scholarship offers from Penn State, UCLA, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and others. ESPN rates him a four-star prospect, the No. 14 pocket passer and the No. 252 overall prospect.

He completed 225 of 323 passes for 2,801 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing 6 interceptions last season. He also rushed 82 times for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns in helping the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A state championship.