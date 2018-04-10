Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Commitment to Memphis

Robert Pera has sent a formal notice to the NBA office that he plans to buy out two minority partners and remain controlling owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies announced Monday night that Pera both alerted the league office and shared his decision in a letter to season-ticket holders in which he also confirmed his commitment to Memphis. The two partners triggered a "buy-sell" clause from 2012 when Pera, the founder of Ubiquiti Networks, bought the team with a handful of minority owners. The clause required Pera to either buy out the shareholders or sell Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus his portion of the Grizzlies. The Commercial Appeal shared a copy of Pera's email to season-ticket holders where he shared his commitment to Memphis and the Grizzlies. "I am committed to Memphis as an NBA market and as the home of the Grizzlies," Pera wrote. "We recognize that this has been a trying season for you as fans. That serves to reinforce our dedication to building a successful NBA franchise." The Grizzlies have snapped a seven-year playoff run and went into Monday night's game at Minnesota with a 22-58 record that was better than only Phoenix (20-61). They conclude the season Wednesday night at Oklahoma City.

UK freshman declares

Kentucky freshman point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he will enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent. Gilgeous-Alexander's decision on Monday follows announcements last week by Wildcats underclassmen Kevin Knox and PJ Washington to enter the June 21 draft. Knox plans to hire an agent and will not return while Washington has said he wanted to test the waters. The 6-6 Gilgeous-Alexander had a team-high 189 assists and was Kentucky's No. 2 scorer at 14.4 points per game last season. Projected as a first-round selection and possible lottery pick, Gilgeous-Alexander thanked fans, coaches and teammates in a statement and added, "Although a lot of people didn't know a kid from Hamilton, Canada, would be in this position, the coaching staff believed in me as much as I believed in myself to get to this point."

Hurricanes lose guard

Miami Hurricanes sophomore guard Bruce Brown has decided to hire an agent and turn pro. Coach Jim Larranaga said Brown informed him of the decision Monday. Brown announced earlier he would declare for the NBA Draft, and by retaining an agent he'll give up the option of continuing his college career. Hurricanes freshman guard Lonnie Walker last week announced his decision to turn pro this year. The NBA Draft is June 21. Brown is considered a potential late first-round pick even though he had a disappointing sophomore season that ended after 19 games because of a left foot injury requiring surgery. He averaged 11.4 points and shot 27 percent from three-point range for the Hurricanes, who went 22-10 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Loyola-Chicago. Miami sophomore forward Dewan Huell has said he'll declare for the draft but won't retain an agent, leaving him the option to return.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys sign Ealy

The Dallas Cowboys have signed defensive end Kony Ealy to a one-year deal, their latest attempt to add depth to the defensive line through bargains in free agency. Ealy signed Monday after spending last season with the New York Jets. He was drafted in the second round by Carolina in 2014 and spent three years with the Panthers. The 6-4, 275-pound Ealy had one sack with the Jets to give him 15 in his four-year career. He had five sacks in each of his last two seasons with Carolina. Two years ago, the Cowboys signed Benson Mayowa to an offer sheet that Oakland didn't match and added defensive tackle Cedric Thornton from Philadelphia. Mayowa led Dallas with six sacks in 2016 before his production dropped off last season. Thornton was released at the end of the preseason last year.

Lions land Cassel

The Detroit Lions bolstered their backup options at quarterback and wide receiver. Detroit signed Matt Cassel on Monday, adding depth behind Matthew Stafford. The Lions also re-signed restricted free agent TJ Jones, giving Stafford another target in the passing game. Cassel played sparingly the past two seasons in Tennessee, and the Titans released him earlier this year, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 13-year veteran also has played for Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England. He started 15 games with the Patriots in 2008 when Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and Coach Matt Patricia worked for the franchise. Cassel has started 81 games in his career, completing 59 percent of his passes for 17,449 yards with 104 touchdowns and 81 interceptions. Jones had career highs with 30 receptions and 399 yards receiving last season and caught a touchdown pass. Detroit drafted him in the sixth round in 2014. He has 45 career receptions for 624 yards and 2 TDs.

Packers WR arrested

Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Monday that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court. He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag. Pedregon said Davis said "yes" and asked a woman he was traveling with, "Did you pack the explosives?" Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested. The woman wasn't charged. The team said it was aware of the matter and was still gathering additional information.

TENNIS

Brengle sues WTA

American professional tennis player Madison Brengle sued the WTA and International Tennis Federation in Florida state court Monday, seeking unspecified damages for "physical and emotional consequences" related to anti-doping blood tests that involve inserting a needle into a vein. "She is not disputing that there should be an anti-doping program. She does not dispute that players should be available to have tests administered. But it has to be done in a medically appropriate manner," Brengle's lawyer, Peter Ginsberg, said in a telephone interview after the suit was filed. The defendants also include the ITF's Stuart Miller; International Doping Tests and Management (IDTM), a Swedish company that administers drug tests for the ITF; and IDTM doping control officer John Snowball. Spokesmen for the WTA and ITF did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The lawsuit says the defendants knew and ignored that Brengle "suffers from a rare medically diagnosed physical condition which results in both temporary and permanent physical injury, emotional trauma, and pain and suffering from having a needle inserted into her vein." It adds: "Brengle no longer has normal strength in her arm and endures post-trauma injuries that cause both physical and emotional damage." Brengle, who turned 28 this month, was ranked as high as 35th in singles and is currently 83rd.

