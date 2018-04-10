Police: Little Rock woman stabbed ex-boyfriend's vehicle before he shot her

A Little Rock woman shot in an altercation with her ex-boyfriend is accused of stabbing his vehicle with a knife, police said.

Fantasya Allen, 23, was taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and criminal mischief.

Police say that during an altercation, Allen threw a large rock and stabbed her ex boyfriend’s vehicle.

The ex-boyfriend reportedly then pulled out a handgun and told Allen to stay away from him, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

As Allen stepped toward him, he shot her one time in the leg, police said.

Records show Allen remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set. The ex-boyfriend was not listed on the jail's online inmate roster Tuesday.