Pulaski County to accept requests for placement on housing program's wait list

The Pulaski County Housing Agency will accept more than 100 requests for placement on the wait list for its housing choice voucher program April 19, according to a news release.

Commonly known as “Section 8,” the program gives eligible people access to long-term rental assistance. It’s federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Eligibility is determined by family size and need.

The agency will accept 150 requests for placement on the waiting list, the release said, noting that no vouchers will be issued that Thursday.

Interested residents should take a valid photo ID to the Hall of Industry Annex at the Arkansas State Fair Grounds, 2600 Howard St.

The event begins at 8 a.m., but for safety and security reasons, no lines or standing will be allowed before 7 a.m., the release said.

More information is available from the housing agency at (501) 340-8230.