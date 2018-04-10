Radio host from Arkansas who's mentoring 'American Idol' contestants talks about how he got gig

Nationally syndicated radio host and Arkansas native Bobby Bones made his debut mentoring the top 24 contestants on American Idol in an episode that aired Sunday, the Hot Springs-Sentinel Record reported.

Bones said he always wanted to be on the radio and got his start in the business in Hot Springs.

"I went to Mountain Pine then to Henderson State University and worked for their on-campus station KSWH while working at KLAZ," he said. "I worked at KLAZ for four years. Radio was always what I wanted to do, and that was my first-ever real radio gig."

Bones said he's "super pumped to be involved" with this season of Idol.

"I talked to my friend Luke Bryan about this season of Idol before I signed on, and he told me the show is 'really, really good' this year. And he's right," Bones told The Sentinel-Record. "I think Katy [Perry], Lionel [Richie] and Luke are awesome judges with a lot of experience and insight, and the talent is also really incredible.

"American Idol has helped generate some huge superstars in the past, and I think we might get one out of this season, too.

"I've already worked with each of the top 24 contestants," he sadded. "They're all incredibly talented and unique. I had a blast getting to know each of them, and I think viewers are going to enjoy it, as well."

Bones said he was approached by ABC to join the new season of Idol while presenting at the Country Music Awards.

"I was at the CMAs presenting on ABC, and I was approached by some execs at the company," he said. "I thought they were kidding. I guess they weren't."

Bones isn't the only Garland County native to take on the Idol stage this season. Lake Hamilton graduate Noah Davis gained a supportive following nationally after his audition March 11.

Davis made it through to Hollywood Week, the top 50 competition, but was cut. He said, however, he is grateful for the experience and support he has received from the fans to the judges.

"The only word to describe the experience is 'crazy,'" he said. "You meet so many people. You show up to Hollywood Week and you have no idea that a week later you're going to have lifelong bonds with people. I'm grateful to have made it as far as I did, and the support of people I met and people back home. I plan to move to [Los Angeles] and will have the support of those friends I made along the way."

His goal upon moving to Los Angeles is to continue to make a name for himself.

"Everyone knows me back home, but L.A. is a whole other rodeo," he said. "I'm hoping to get here and get noticed, and then dive in full force. [The support] has been great. I love being able to have support of people here and my community.

"For people to take time out of their day to let me know they're cheering me on has been great."