Robbers take backpack, shoes from teen at North Little Rock mall, authorities say

A pair of robbers stole a teenager’s Versace backpack and Nike Jordan shoes at North Little Rock’s McCain Mall on Saturday, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the shopping center at 3929 McCain Blvd., according to a report.

There, a 14-year-old victim said that two people approached him and two friends, asking their ages as well as whether their parents were with them.

One robber then showed them the end of a handgun and asked if the three wanted to buy the weapon, police said.

“I think we should go,” the 14-year-old said before the robbers stole a Versace backpack valued at $150 off the ground and a pair of Nike Air Jordan 11 shoes worth $175 off the victim’s feet.

The victim said that the robbers advised they were 15 and 17 but appeared to be in their early 20s.

Security personnel at McCain Mall said the pair got into a white Mercedes and left the scene.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.