More details released about murder-suicide in Arkansas; sheriff says man shot 2 before killing himself

Authorities in Arkansas have named the three people shot in a murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead and another person injured Friday.

Garland County sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 6400 block of Park Avenue after a caller reported hearing shots and someone yelling for help, according to a news release.

Responders located a deceased man and woman and an injured mn at the location, the release states. All had gunshot wounds, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Franklin McConnell Jr., 31, shot his wife, Jessica McConnell, 27, and James Long, 41, before killing himself.

Jessica McConnell died from her injuries, while Long survived and was still in recovery as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.