SOFTBALL: UAM splits with OBU; East Central beats Harding twice
UAM splits with OBU
The University of Arkansas-Monticello split with Ouachita Baptist University at home Monday, losing the opener 7-1 before coming back to win the second game 3-1.
Jordan Herbner scored on a wild pitch to tie the second game at 1-1 before Hayley McGhee scored on an error to put the Blossoms (6-33, 6-22 GAC) ahead.
Sloane Precure, Sarah Johnson and Madison Crosby drove in two runs each for OBU (15-21, 11-18 GAC) in the first game.
East Central beats Harding twice
East Central defeated Harding 6-5 and 3-2 in eight innings in a Great American Conference doubleheader Monday in Searcy.
Briley Feringa and Lindsey Duncan each had two hits for Harding (27-11, 19-9 GAC) in the first game. Madison Leggett went 2 for 4 in the second game.
