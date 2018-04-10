Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

SOFTBALL: UAM splits with OBU; East Central beats Harding twice

This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.

UAM splits with OBU

The University of Arkansas-Monticello split with Ouachita Baptist University at home Monday, losing the opener 7-1 before coming back to win the second game 3-1.

Jordan Herbner scored on a wild pitch to tie the second game at 1-1 before Hayley McGhee scored on an error to put the Blossoms (6-33, 6-22 GAC) ahead.

Sloane Precure, Sarah Johnson and Madison Crosby drove in two runs each for OBU (15-21, 11-18 GAC) in the first game.

East Central beats Harding twice

East Central defeated Harding 6-5 and 3-2 in eight innings in a Great American Conference doubleheader Monday in Searcy.

Briley Feringa and Lindsey Duncan each had two hits for Harding (27-11, 19-9 GAC) in the first game. Madison Leggett went 2 for 4 in the second game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: SOFTBALL: UAM splits with OBU; East Central beats Harding twice

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online