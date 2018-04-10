State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Razorbacks lose 2019 commitment

Defensive lineman Trevis Hopper became University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Chad Morris' first commitment for the 2019 class Feb. 24, but Monday night he said he was no longer pledged to the Hogs.

Hopper, 6-3, 268 pounds, of Memphis Central had chosen the Hogs over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

The Razorbacks now have two commitments.

BASEBALL

Vaughn powers ATU to doubleheader sweep

Mark Vaughn went a combined 8 for 9 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI as Arkansas Tech University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 16-3 and 10-8 on Monday in Durant, Okla.

Vaughn's RBI single drove in Riley Hickerson for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Wonder Boys (23-13, 16-8 GAC) to the victory in the second game.

Harding splits with East Central

Harding University split a pair of one-run games Monday with East Central in Ada, Okla., using a five-run sixth inning to win the first game 6-5 before East Central came from eight runs down to win the second 9-8.

With the first game tied 1-1 after five innings, Harding (20-18, 11-13 GAC) sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth to score five runs. The inning included 3 hits, 3 walks, 2 East Central errors and a wild pitch. Brendan Perrett and Nolan Fertig had RBI singles.

UCA's Davenport earns honor

University of Central Arkansas right-hander Cody Davenport was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after leading the Bears to a 5-0 victory over Houston Baptist on Sunday.

Davenport, a junior from Fayetteville, tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks to close out Sunday's doubleheader. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and improved to 3-1 on the season. Davenport struck out two in the ninth to close out the victory.

SOFTBALL

UAM splits with OBU

The University of Arkansas-Monticello split with Ouachita Baptist University at home Monday, losing the opener 7-1 before coming back to win the second game 3-1.

Jordan Herbner scored on a wild pitch to tie the second game at 1-1 before Hayley McGhee scored on an error to put the Blossoms (6-33, 6-22 GAC) ahead.

Sloane Precure, Sarah Johnson and Madison Crosby drove in two runs each for OBU (15-21, 11-18 GAC) in the first game.

East Central beats Harding twice

East Central defeated Harding 6-5 and 3-2 in eight innings in a Great American Conference doubleheader Monday in Searcy.

Briley Feringa and Lindsey Duncan each had two hits for Harding (27-11, 19-9 GAC) in the first game. Madison Leggett went 2 for 4 in the second game.

GOLF

UCA men tied for eighth

The University of Central Arkansas men's team is tied for eighth place after one round of the Missouri Tiger Invitational at The Club of Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

The Bears shot 293 and are tied with Seattle University. Host Missouri leads the field at 275, followed by Kansas State (281) and Missouri State (282).

UCA freshman Miles Smith shot even-par 72 and is tied for 20th overall. Juniors Luis Obiols and Lewis George are tied for 27th, both shooting 73. Senior Rodrigo Rivas shot 75 and is tied for 46th, and junior Mason Keller is tied for 88th (80).

Tech's Piddon tied for first

Peerada Piddon carded an opening-round 74 (+2) to sit in a four-way tie for first place, while the Arkansas Tech University women fired an opening-round 308 to sit seven strokes behind opening-round leader Southwestern Oklahoma after the first day of the Central Region Spring Preview at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Mo.

Piddon is tied for the lead with Shi Qing Ong of Missouri Western, Marla Souvannsing of Central Oklahoma and Elin Wahlin of Southwestern Oklahoma.

Senior Avery Struck's first-round 75 puts her one stroke behind the pace, while Pia Nunbhakdi is close behind after her opening-round 79 (+7). Allie Weiner (80, +8) and Holly Standing (81, +9) round out the team scores, while Makenzie Douglas turned in an opening-round 81 and Hanna Haltom fired an opening-round 83 playing as individuals.

