Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:44 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Teachers get small wooden bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:39 a.m.



ERIE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.

The superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District says the 16-inch bats are primarily symbolic, but the district did want to have a "consistent tool" for all teachers should they need to fight an attacker.

Superintendent William Hall tells the Erie Times-News the district's revised school shooting response plan puts more emphasis on options other than "hiding and waiting." The president of the local teachers union says he supports the move.

The district outside of Erie also had added additional security measures at school entrances.

Last month, another Pennsylvania district said it was arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Teachers get small wooden bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... April 10, 2018 at 9:54 a.m.

Note to self: never bring rocks or bats to a gunfight.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online